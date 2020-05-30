Man charged with attempted murder

Menu
Police have charged a 26 year old man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting at Collinsville this morning.
Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 8:13 PM | Updated: 9:24 PM
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of another man in Collinsville this morning.

Police have charged a 26-year-old man with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old Collinsville man who is being treated for critical injuries after a gunshot wound to the stomach. 

Police will allege three men arrived at a home on Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville where a verbal altercation occurred with a resident of that address.

They will further allege the resident retrieved a firearm from the property before one of the men was shot in the stomach. 

The injured man was helped into a vehicle by his companions and taken to Collinsville Hospital, a police spokesman said.

The man was later airlifted to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police have also charged the 26-year-old with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of a weapon used to commit an indictable offence, possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 1.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131444.

