Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged with assault for squeezing wife’s breast

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN with no criminal history found himself in court for squeezing his wife's breast while masturbating almost 40 years ago.

The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault on females when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man had been separated from the woman for many years.

Sometime between 1982 and 1983, while they were married, he squeezed her breast without consent while masturbating, the court heard.

The court heard the pair had a "volatile" relationship.

The man had significant mental health issues, including a schizophrenic, depressive-type illness, defence lawyer Travis George told the court.

The man had run a produce company before being placed on a disability pension.

"He would be a vulnerable person if he was imprisoned," Mr George said.

In a call between the defendant and his former partner, he had been openly apologetic, although his apology had not been specific to the incident, the court heard.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he noted the man's significant health issues.

"The court treats these matters as very serious," he said.

The man was sentenced to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault breast court fccourt fccrime wife
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for innovative projects to align with Inland Rail

        Premium Content Calls for innovative projects to align with Inland Rail

        Rural THE second round of expression of interests for the $44 million Inland Rail interface improvement program has opened.

        Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

        Premium Content Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

        Business The bank made the decision to cut the hours of some of its branches to three hours...

        How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Premium Content How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Rugby League It’s taken three weeks, but the young Hawks have their first win under their belt...

        Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Premium Content Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Crime A WOMAN left a dent in Mazda 3 after the driver 'provoked' her in a Lockyer Valley...