Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 19-year-old man has been hit with 18 DV related offences over the alleged abduction of woman.
A 19-year-old man has been hit with 18 DV related offences over the alleged abduction of woman.
Crime

Man charged with 18 offences after alleged abduction

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
20th Jan 2021 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with 18 domestic violence related offences including deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm after a woman was allegedly assaulted and abducted in a Far North Queensland community this morning.

It will be alleged a 19-year-old man armed with a metal bar forced his way into a Marradgee Road address in Doomadgee just after 4am, assaulting an 18-year-old woman several times before forcing her from the home.

Local police, with support from officers within the Mt Isa District, launched investigations and a co-ordinated search for the missing woman, including searching the local area, visiting known associates and haunts.

At around 10.50am today police located the woman at an address in Burke Street, Doomadgee.

The man fled on foot as officers arrived and was soon located and arrested by police in the nearby vicinity.

The woman received medical treatment and was later taken to Doomadgee Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

The Doomadgee man has been denied police bail and will remain in police custody until his appearance in the Doomadgee Magistrates Court tomorrow on six counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, five counts of contravening a domestic violence order, two of deprivation of liberty and common assault and one count each of going armed so as to cause fear, enter dwelling with intent while armed and wilful damage.

Originally published as Man charged with 18 DV related offences after alleged abduction

crime domestic violence police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        Premium Content Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        News Multiple Esk and Toogoolawah men have been charged with hooning offences with assistance from the public. DETAILS:

        SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

        Premium Content SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

        Crime Hefty fines have been dished out to road users flaunting the law this week. Here’s...

        ‘Thought I would die’: Man’s incredible near miss on highway

        Premium Content ‘Thought I would die’: Man’s incredible near miss on highway

        News WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captured the moment a truck pulls out onto...