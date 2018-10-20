Man charged with throwing garbage bins at cars

Police said they chased the man through a golf course before arresting and charging him.

POLICE have charged a man who allegedly threw garbage bins onto a road before threatening officers.

Police will alleged a 23-year-old Casino man threw several bins onto Queensland Rd at Casino about 2.36am on Friday.

One of the bins struck a car, police said.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and attempted to speak with the man.

He ran from police, and officers chased him through the golf course.

When police caught the man, he allegedly resisted and threatened to kill them.

Police said he spat continuously on their vehicle and later in the cells.

He was charged with two counts or destroying property and one count of resisting police.

He was due to face Lismore Local Court today.