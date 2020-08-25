Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged over teen double shooting

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
25th Aug 2020 9:50 AM
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

A man will remain behind bars until December after he was charged with the double murder of a teenage couple on a rural South Australian property.

The 46-year-old fronted Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with the murders of his son and Chelsea Ireland.

The couple were visiting family when they were allegedly gunned down on a rural property at Mount McIntyre on Saturday night.

Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook
Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook


The 46-year-old's identity has been suppressed for 72 hours to prevent "undue hardship" to his children.

The man did not make a bail application, and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man charged over teen double shooting

More Stories

charges double murder editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health As masks become mandatory in hospitals across Greater Brisbane, the Chief Health Officer says it’s time for all Queenslanders to consider wearing them.

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment JobKeeper cash will drop, but so could hours worked

        Lockyer man pepper sprayed after kicking policewoman

        Premium Content Lockyer man pepper sprayed after kicking policewoman

        Crime Resisting arrest, a Lockyer Valley man has layed on the ground with his hands under...

        Fire crews on scene at national park bushfire

        Premium Content Fire crews on scene at national park bushfire

        News Fire crews are on scene at a national park fire in the Lockyer Valley