Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
Crime

Cops charge man over New Year's brawl killing

15th May 2020 11:21 AM

A man has been charged as homicide squad detectives continue their investigation into the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west on New Year's Eve.

Mr Velasquez, 42, was discovered with severe head injuries in the stairwell of a Girraween unit block on the afternoon of December 30 following reports a group of men was fighting.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Several search warrants have been executed at properties at Granville and at Moree during the investigation, with dozens of mobile phones seized as well as "items relevant to the investigation", police said on Friday.

A 49-year-old Moree man was arrested on Thursday and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with being an accessory after the fact of the wounding of a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of the vehicle seen leaving the Girraween unit block after the assault in December last year.

He was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged over Sydney NYE brawl death

court crime vergel velasquez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENT: 15 ‘shovel-ready’ projects requiring funding

        premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: 15 ‘shovel-ready’ projects requiring funding

        Council News All the potential infrastructure projects will generate work for local tradies, machinery operators and labourers.

        Developments to bring 147 homes, new cattery to rural towns

        premium_icon Developments to bring 147 homes, new cattery to rural towns

        Council News Three major developments have been improved, which will boost local population and...

        The $120k+ project boost Gatton’s showground needs

        premium_icon The $120k+ project boost Gatton’s showground needs

        Community A major funding boost for the Gatton Show Society won’t just benefit the show, but...

        Ratepayers foot staggering graffiti, vandalism bills

        premium_icon Ratepayers foot staggering graffiti, vandalism bills

        Crime Repeated break-ins, thefts and building damage costly for ratepayers