Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.
Crime

Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

by Chris Clarke
3rd Nov 2020 3:52 PM
The man was shot by police in the leg about 11.35am, after a siege which started about 2.50am at a Kingsley Street address.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he underwent surgery.

The man has since been charged with three counts each of serious assault of a police officer and dangerous conduct with a weapon.

 

Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Picture: Richard Walker
He has also been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Walloon man is next due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this month.

Investigations by the Ethical Standards Command are continuing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

crime police

