Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 10:25 AM
DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

