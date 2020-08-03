Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man charged over fatal quad bike crash

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man, accused of riding a quad bike dangerously while drinking, has been charged over the crash which killed Taylah Pearson.

Taylah, aged 22, was critically injured May 14. Her family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off her life support days later.

A 24-year-old Home Hill man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving over the alcohol limit and driving an unregistered vehicle on a road.

He appeared in Ayr Magistrates Court today and will reappear on October 26.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Taylah's sister Brytni Pearson said the family decided to donate Taylah's organs and then discovered she was a registered donor.

"Even in death she still amazes us all," she said.

"Some of her organs were too damaged but we are happy to say that Taylah has saved a few lives. One has her beautiful heart and three have her liver, one being a baby."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

quad bikes taylah pearson

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID19: How SEQld breakout affects Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon COVID19: How SEQld breakout affects Lockyer Valley

        News There are 12 active cases in Queensland, with 110,000+ tested across the weekend.

        Disposing of chemical containers made easier this month

        premium_icon Disposing of chemical containers made easier this month

        News Empty, triple-rinsed chemical containers will be accepted at drumMUSTER points...

        IN COURT: The 86 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 86 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those due to appear in court.

        Where Toowoomba’s new COVID-19 case came from

        premium_icon Where Toowoomba’s new COVID-19 case came from

        News The man has returned from a country hit hard by the COVID-19.