A Dalby man will face court following the incident.
Crime

Dangerous driving incident leads to man's arrest

Tom Gillespie
by
25th Aug 2018 9:53 AM

A DALBY man will face court on multiple offences after he was charged by police his role in a dangerous driving incident earlier this week.

Police will allege the defendant was behind the wheel of a car that was witnessed doing burnouts and driving recklessly on the intersection of Edward and Orpen St in Dalby on Thursday night.

The incident culminated in a collision with another car at the intersection about 11.30pm, at which point the driver and two other occupants fled the scene.

Dalby Police found the man at his home last night and charged him with several offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while unlicenced, unregistered and uninsured.

He will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on October 2.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information can call Dalby Police on 4669 9203, or PoliceLink on 131 444.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy said the matter was dispiriting, particularly since Dalby Police will host Road Safety Week from Monday.

dalby police dangerous driving toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

