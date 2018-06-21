Menu
Login
Murdered Airlie Beach grandmother Dorothy Britton.
Murdered Airlie Beach grandmother Dorothy Britton. MICHAEL ABBOTT
Crime

Relative charged in Airlie Beach cold case

Madura Mccormack
by
21st Jun 2018 5:32 PM

A RELATIVE of Airlie Beach woman Dorothy Britton, a former resident of Airlie Beach, has been charged in relation to the cold case murder.

A 51-year-old South Australia man, who used to live in Airlie Beach, was arrested in Brisbane early on Thursday afternoon.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 22 on one count of murder.

Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight said despite today's arrest, police continue to appeal for information relating to the murder.

"Detectives believe that there are more people who may... still have information about this tragic murder. The door is never shut, we still want people to contact police" Detective Senior Sergeant Knight said.

"I hope that today's arrest reinforces our strong belief that the passage of time is no comfort to people who commit violent crime," he said.

A government reward of $250,000 remains on offer for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The reward further offers an opportunity for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the murder, who first gives such information.

airlie beach cold case dorothy britton editors picks mackay police murder queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    News Residents are asked to close their windows and doors, and motorists should drive with caution.

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    People and Places Somehow the Grantham couple survived.

    Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

    Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

    Council News Council will crack down from July 1.

    Gatton photographer captures the underdog

    Gatton photographer captures the underdog

    News The Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show and Markets will be held soon.

    Local Partners