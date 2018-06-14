Menu
Login
The man was arrested by police on June 13.
The man was arrested by police on June 13. Qld Police
Crime

Man charged with impersonating returned serviceman

14th Jun 2018 6:32 AM | Updated: 7:31 AM

A MAN is set to face court today after being charged with impersonating a returned serviceman.

The 49-year-old was charged under the Defence Act, after he was reported to police for the alleged impersonation.

As a result, on June 13, police executed a search warrant at a home in Goondiwindi where a quantity of military paraphernalia was seized.

The Goondiwindi man was charged with one count each of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman and improper use of service decorations.

He is due to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court later today.

crime goondiwindi impersonating a returned serviceman
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Somerset Regional Council hand down 2018-19 budget

    Somerset Regional Council hand down 2018-19 budget

    News Somerset Regional Council announced their 2018-19 budget today.

    Businesses to toe labour line

    Businesses to toe labour line

    News A new era for Queensland's new labour hire laws begins on Monday.

    Small lesson could mean difference between life and death

    Small lesson could mean difference between life and death

    News The State Government are looking to roll out compulsory lessons.

    Laidley Community Centre manager brings crucial experience

    Laidley Community Centre manager brings crucial experience

    News Alana Wahl is excited to connect with the community.

    Local Partners