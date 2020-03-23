Menu
Poliuce charged a man with assault causing bodily harm.
Man charged after Sunday night fight

Michael Nolan
23rd Mar 2020 8:53 AM
A 21-YEAR-OLD Lockyer Valley man will face the magistrate, charged with assault causing bodily harm, after a fight in Gatton at the weekend.

It is alleged the man came to blows with a 23-year-old man, about 7pm, Sunday.

"At one stage the man was armed with a piece of copper pipe," A Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The 23-year-old received minor injuries during the altercation.

The 21-year-old will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court at a date to be set.

