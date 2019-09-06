Menu
Alleged extremist content posted to social media led to the arrest of a NSW man yesterday. Picture: AFP
Crime

Man charged for ‘extreme right-wing’ posts

6th Sep 2019 1:24 PM

COUNTER terrorism investigators have charged a New South Wales man for allegedly making a number of "concerning" right-wing extremist posts online.

As part of ongoing investigations into extremist activity on the internet, an operation late yesterday saw a 43-year-old man arrested in Newcastle.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team became aware of "a number of concerning posts with right-wing extremist views on social media" earlier this week, police allege.

A subsequent investigation commenced into alleged threats of violence.

At 5.10pm, officers from Newcastle Police District and Police Transport Command, assisted by specialist officers from Tactical Operations Regional Support, arrested the man near Cleary and Beaumont Streets in Hamilton.

"Following a search of the man and his backpack, police seized a mobile phone, which will undergo forensic examination," a spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station for questioning and subsequently charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

He was refused bail and was due to appear in local court today.

Police have urged anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community to come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

