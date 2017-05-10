21°
Man charged for car theft in Gatton

9th May 2017 3:34 PM
MAN CHARGED: Police have charged a 47-year-old man for a car theft in Gatton.
MAN CHARGED: Police have charged a 47-year-old man for a car theft in Gatton. Kevin Farmer

DETECTIVES from Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a man following investigations into the alleged theft of a car in Gatton on January 31.

At around 4am a cleaner exited her vehicle to open the gate to an educational facility on William Street.

It will be alleged as the woman was opening the gate another vehicle arrived and a man attempted to steal her car.

Police will further allege when the woman tried to the stop the man he assaulted her and pushed her to the ground before stealing her vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The 47-year-old woman received minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment at the scene.

A 28-year-old Caboolture man has been charged this morning with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on May 17.

Topics:  car theft gatton gatton cib lockyer valley police

