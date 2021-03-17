Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
Crime

Man charged for allegedly seriously injuring woman, 63

Aden Stokes
17th Mar 2021 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 42-year-old Berserker man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her 60s on Tuesday night, causing her serious head injuries.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an Armstrong Street address just after 9pm.

It is alleged the man pushed the 63-year-old Berserker woman, who fell and suffered serious head injuries.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence).

His matter was briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday, March 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506485.

alleged assault berserker tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New weather prediction to improve Lockyer forecasts

        Premium Content New weather prediction to improve Lockyer forecasts

        News Will it rain or not? That question will be better answered in the Lockyer thanks to a new forecasting pilot program.

        ‘Sometimes people die before getting off the list’

        Premium Content ‘Sometimes people die before getting off the list’

        News Council has supported the aged care commissions recommendations and said...

        80yo suffers puncture wound, lacerations in violent robbery

        Premium Content 80yo suffers puncture wound, lacerations in violent robbery

        Crime Detectives have charged two men after an 80-year-old man sustained a laceration to...

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Health Coronavirus Qld: Health Minister Yvette D’ath provides update