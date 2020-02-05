Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder undoing partner's seatbelt

by Daily Telegraph
5th Feb 2020 9:00 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly undoing his passenger's seatbelt before driving into a power pole in western Sydney.

The 48-year-old man driving in St Marys with a 23-year-old female passenger last week when he allegedly undid both seatbelts and crashed deliberately into a power pole.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her left arm while the man sustained cuts to his knee.

The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder car crash crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Somerset’s most exclusive properties up for grabs

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Somerset’s most exclusive properties up for grabs

        News IT’S a picturesque region, boasting rolling hills and beautiful surrounds, and these stunning 10 properties could be your next home.

        Small town hotel launches new walking group

        Small town hotel launches new walking group

        News “We have the Rail Trail here on our doorstep, so we’re really fortunate."

        Five ways to make Valentine’s Day the best (and cheapest)

        premium_icon Five ways to make Valentine’s Day the best (and cheapest)

        News MONEY doesn’t have to come between you and your beloved on Feb 14th

        Woman pinned with new charge after leaving court early

        premium_icon Woman pinned with new charge after leaving court early

        News AFTER waiting until 3pm for her turn in court, one woman gave up on waiting for her...