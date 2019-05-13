Menu
Login
A man in the NSW Central West has been arrested after a young boy left in his care suffered second-degree burns. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
A man in the NSW Central West has been arrested after a young boy left in his care suffered second-degree burns. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Crime

Man charged after baby boy severely burned

by Ben Graham
13th May 2019 12:13 PM

A MAN has been charged after his partner's two-year-old son, left in his care, was severely burned in the NSW Central West.

The young boy was left in the care of Richard Moppett, 30, while the child's mother was at work on Saturday evening, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

The mother arrived home to find the child unsettled - then she discovered his injuries.

He was taken to Condobolin Hospital with second-degree burns to his face and back.

Police were notified at 3.30am on Sunday before the child was airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for surgery.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad arrested the man at Bathurst at 5pm on Sunday.

He was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and child neglect. He is expected to front Bathurst Local Court on Monday while investigations continue.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
burns charges child abuse editors picks

Top Stories

    Three teams of Hawks pave the way in girl's rugby

    Three teams of Hawks pave the way in girl's rugby

    News When a courageous war cry echoes through the change rooms at a Friday night girls' Hawks match, the passion in their voices is as strong as their determination.

    Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

    Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

    News Pet killed less than 150 metres from family home.

    91-year-old says sugar is the secret to his long life

    91-year-old says sugar is the secret to his long life

    News Old cane farmer holds memories dear.

    Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

    Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

    News New man in the top job settles into the role.