Man charged after stolen Landcruiser used to flee police

A MAN will face court today after an allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser was driven through fences and used to flee police near Gatton and Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say early on June 11, the Toyota Landcruiser was allegedly stolen after a number of sheds were broken into at a rural property on Gatton-Laidley Rd in Forest Hill.

Police allege at about 2pm yesterday, the vehicle was seen being driven through a number of fences on rural properties in the Rosewood and Thagool areas.

The man behind the wheel allegedly drove it through a fence at a property on Dellvene Crescent towards a police officer, however the police officer was not physically injured.

The vehicle then allegedly travelled onto the Warrego Hwy where PolAir 1 tracked it and it was observed being driven at speeds in excess of 140kmh and on the incorrect side of the highway towards oncoming traffic.

It will be further alleged the man then drove to Downes St in Ipswich where he got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

A 44-year-old Telina man has been charged with two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicated substance, wilful damage, driving a vehicle without a licence (disqualified) and driving with number plates belonging to another vehicle.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.