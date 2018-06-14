Menu
Login
Crime

Man charged after stolen Landcruiser used to flee police

Emma Clarke
by
14th Jun 2018 5:21 AM

A MAN will face court today after an allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser was driven through fences and used to flee police near Gatton and Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say early on June 11, the Toyota Landcruiser was allegedly stolen after a number of sheds were broken into at a rural property on Gatton-Laidley Rd in Forest Hill. 

Police allege at about 2pm yesterday, the vehicle was seen being driven through a number of fences on rural properties in the Rosewood and Thagool areas.

The man behind the wheel allegedly drove it through a fence at a property on Dellvene Crescent towards a police officer, however the police officer was not physically injured.

The vehicle then allegedly travelled onto the Warrego Hwy where PolAir 1 tracked it and it was observed being driven at speeds in excess of 140kmh and on the incorrect side of the highway towards oncoming traffic.

It will be further alleged the man then drove to Downes St in Ipswich where he got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

A 44-year-old Telina man has been charged with two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicated substance, wilful damage, driving a vehicle without a licence (disqualified) and driving with number plates belonging to another vehicle.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

ipswich court ipswich crime qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Somerset Regional Council hand down 2018-19 budget

    Somerset Regional Council hand down 2018-19 budget

    News Somerset Regional Council announced their 2018-19 budget today.

    Businesses to toe labour line

    Businesses to toe labour line

    News A new era for Queensland's new labour hire laws begins on Monday.

    Small lesson could mean difference between life and death

    Small lesson could mean difference between life and death

    News The State Government are looking to roll out compulsory lessons.

    Laidley Community Centre manager brings crucial experience

    Laidley Community Centre manager brings crucial experience

    News Alana Wahl is excited to connect with the community.

    Local Partners