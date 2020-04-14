Man charged after robbing pregnant woman at service station

POLICE investigating the robbery of a pregnant woman at a service station in the Lockyer Valley on April 7 have charged a man.

"At 6am, a 31-year-old woman stopped at a store at the corner of Brightview Road and Grove Street in Glenore Grove when a man allegedly entered her car which contained a three-year-old boy," police said

"It will be alleged, as the man reversed the vehicle out of the car park, the woman attempted to open the driver's side door and let him know her child was in there.

"The man continued to drive a short distance, before stopping to remove the child from the car and was last seen driving east on Brightview Road."

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, while the toddler was unharmed.

"(Yesterday) officers attended a Lowood address and took a man into custody," police said.

"Police will allege the woman's car was found near the address.

"A 26-year-old Karrabin man has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, stealing, enter with intent, unlicensed driving and two counts of trespass."

The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 14.