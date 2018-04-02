Police officer sent flying into the air

A MAN has been charged following an alleged hit and run incident on Brisbaneâ€™s southside yesterday that left a traffic police officer injured.
The officer, from the Road Policing Command, was conducting a speed camera radar on the corner of Bapaume and Peronne roads at Tarragindi about 4.20pm yesterday when a car hit the man, sending him flying in the air.
The officer, 57, had clocked the car speeding with a hand-held radar and stepped out to flag him down when the vehicle continued towards him, hitting him with force.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police said one of the witnesses was an off-duty nurse who offered first-aid at the scene.
Queensland Ambulance have confirmed the police officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
A 24-year-old Coopers Plains man was taken into custody shortly before 9pm last night.
He has since been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, serious assault police causing bodily harm, fail to remain at or near road incident, driving without a licence, unregistered motor vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.
The man will appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.