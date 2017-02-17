Man charged after early morning Glenore Grove crash

CAR CRASH: Police are looking to charge a 25-year-old man after a car crash in Glenore Grove early this morning.

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Toowoomba is facing three charges after fleeing from a car crash early this morning.

Police attended the two-vehicle crash on Forest Hill Fernvale Road in Glenore Grove at around 2:23am on Thursday morning.

A QPS spokesperson said police believed one of the cars may be stolen, although they could not confirm, and people fled from the vehicle following the incident.

Police have charged a man with alleged dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at a road accident and driving unlicensed.

The spokesperson said the charges were not finalised and could still change.

Another man was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.