Man charged after dog dies in locked car

A MAN has been charged after a German Shepherd died in a locked car in Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday about 2pm after members of the public saw a deceased dog in an unattended Holden utility.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

It's alleged the owner of the one-year-old German Shepherd left the dog in the vehicle for a number of hours while he attended a nearby licensed premises.

The vehicle was locked, and the dog allegedly had no access to water.

Following inquiries, a 45-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.

The Queensland man is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, February 4.