Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Crime

Man charged after baby boy found unresponsive

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged grievous bodily harm of a 5-month-old baby, who was located unresponsive at a Bundamba home last week.

Detectives from the Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit established a major investigation centre under codename Operation Sierra Boston last Tuesday after the discovery at the Lindsay St property.

 

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in intensive care after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Ongoing investigations by Ipswich detectives and officers from the State Crime Command Child Abuse and Trauma Unit have led to a 23-year-old Lockrose man, who is known to the family, being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

baby investigation child protection investigation unit ipswich child protection detectives ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airshow rising to new heights after postponement

        premium_icon Airshow rising to new heights after postponement

        Council News A local council has debated whether to maintain its partnership with the Brisbane Airshow.

        Race days confirmed for popular country club

        premium_icon Race days confirmed for popular country club

        Horses A $7,000 grant will go towards upgrades at the racetrack.

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Coronavirus Qld: Restrictions may ease further amid border row

        Trial date set for business owner fighting nine charges

        premium_icon Trial date set for business owner fighting nine charges

        Crime The owner of a Gatton backpacker accommodation will dispute the matters at trial.