A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
Crime

Man charged six months after inmate’s death

by Frances Vinall, Caroline Schelle
19th Aug 2020 2:38 PM

A man has been charged with the murder of prison inmate Mark Pollard six months after he died.

Abdulkadir Ali, 34, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday over the alleged murder at Port Phillip Prison on February 26.

He is accused of causing Mr Pollard's death by "an act of violence done in the course or furtherance of a crime of violence, namely a robbery", a police summary reads.

Four others were due to be charged over the death, the court was told.

The 48-year-old alleged victim was taken to hospital but died three days later.

The alleged co-offenders are expected to face court at the end of the week.

Originally published as Man charged 6 months after inmate's death

abdulkadir ali death mark pollard murder prison bashing violence

