Man caught on CCTV dumping rubbish outside business

Security cameras have caught a man in the "disgusting" act of dumping rubbish outside a Caloundra business just minutes after leaving a recycling centre.

Caloundra resident David Johnson said CCTV cameras outside his commercial shed captured a man stop his car across the road and throw rubbish out of his trailer.

"I came up to the shed on Sunday and noticed all the boxes on the ground, so I looked on the camera and there it was," he said.

"He casually walks out of his car, goes around, throws it all out and drives off."

Mr Johnson said his security footage and footage from other cameras was able to trace the man back to a Caloundra recycling centre.

Council have investigated after a man was caught dumping rubbish in Caloundra. Picture: Supplied

"Obviously he's recycled his bottles, left and didn't want to take the boxes home," he said.

Mr Johnson said he was disgusted by the act.

"There's a lot more of it happening too, people bringing their bottles in and there's nowhere to dump their other boxes or rubbish and they're lazy.

"This was a particularly bad example."

Mr Johnson said it was lucky that the man was caught on camera.

"A lot of times when illegal dumping happens there's no one found," he said.

"It's done at night, or in a bush, but this one can be, he's caught on CCTV."

Mr Johnson said he had given his footage to Sunshine Coast Council who were investigating the matter and attempting to identify the driver.

A council spokeswoman said they investigated all reports of illegal dumping as were "looking closely" at an alleged incident in Caloundra.

"Council takes illegal dumping very seriously due to the harmful impacts it has on our environment and the eyesore it can create," she said.

A man was caught on CCTV illegally dumping boxes on the side of a road in Caloundra. Picture: Supplied

"Illegal dumping can include items such as bags of household rubbish and garden waste and also includes larger scale dumping such as household goods, furniture and construction materials.

"Dumping waste in our environment, rather than disposing of it in the correct way, is illegal and carries penalties of up to $133,450."

Sunshine Coast Council waste facilities are open and most recyclable items are being recycled.

"Our residents are our eyes and ears on the ground and we know that the overwhelming majority of people in our community take great pride in the appearance of our beautiful region and our healthy environment," she said.

If you witness or see instances of illegal dumping it can be reported to the council by calling 5475 7272 or to the Queensland Government on 13 QGOV.