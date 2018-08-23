Menu
Login
Crime

Man caught with gun in undies

23rd Aug 2018 8:00 AM

A MAN was found with a loaded gun hidden in his underwear and his friend was caught with more than 2000 prescription pills when they were pulled over by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Officers stopped the car after it ran through a red light in Edgecliff on Wednesday afternoon.

They discovered the hidden firearm after the 28-year-old passenger became aggressive and resisted a search.

The officers also allegedly found 2200 Xanax tablets in the car, which the 28-year-old driver allegedly admitted were his.

 

Both men were charged and refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today.

crime firearm gun sydney undies

Top Stories

    Needle stick incident devastates family

    Needle stick incident devastates family

    News The grandparents of a young boy believe they have not been taken seriously after he was allegedly pricked with a syringe in his school playground

    Toddlers support the farmers

    Toddlers support the farmers

    News Plaid shirts, cowboy boots and akubra were worn in droves.

    Inaugural competition reels in the crowds

    Inaugural competition reels in the crowds

    News The Reel Wivenhoe Classic was a hit over the weekend.

    Police urge public to stay vigilant with influx of break ins

    Police urge public to stay vigilant with influx of break ins

    News Gatton had approximately 90 and break and enter offences last year.

    Local Partners