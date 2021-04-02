Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A South Burnett man was charged after attempting to escape police by allegedly running through residential properties. File Photo.
A South Burnett man was charged after attempting to escape police by allegedly running through residential properties. File Photo.
Crime

Man calls himself Lucifer, tries to break into church

Holly Cormack
30th Mar 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2021 4:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The devil came knocking in Kingaroy last week, when he allegedly attempted to force his way into a church in front of children.

At 6.45pm on March 26, police were called to Kingaroy Church of Christ on Burnett Street after reports of a disturbance.

A police spokesman and eyewitnesses allege an intoxicated man had tried to force his way into the church, yelling out he was 'Lucifer'.

After being denied entry, he smashed an alcohol bottle on the footpath before decamping when police arrived.

The man was located in neighbouring streets after running through residential yards.

The 32-year-old Balloogie man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 16 for allegedly creating a public nuisance, breaching bail conditions and three counts of trespass.

kingaroy police south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey News Corp and Hockey Australia have joined forces to livestream 70 plus matches across the U18 and U15 hockey championships in April. SIGN UP TO WATCH

        Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        Premium Content Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        News A woman was confronted by a man who had only just seen her at a pub

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        Premium Content Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        News A Korean War veteran who survived being shot in the back of the head has spent the...