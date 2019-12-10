Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Crime

Man busted with over $450k of cannabis in his car

by Sarah Matthews
10th Dec 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a man after he was busted with more than $450,000 of cannabis in his car near Alice Springs on Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was found with 19kg of cannabis in vacuum seal bags, six vials of cannabis oil and a quantity of cash as he was driving just south of Alice Springs.

Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car in Alice Springs. Picture: PFES
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car in Alice Springs. Picture: PFES

He has been charged with possessing and supplying a commercial quantity of the drug.

He will remain in custody until he faces Alice Springs Local Court in January.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything you need to know about Ipswich’s measles outbreak

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about Ipswich’s measles outbreak

        Health Deaths occur mainly in children under five years of age, primarily from pneumonia, and occasionally from encephalitis.

        Legendary Supercar driver races into Withcott for lunch

        Legendary Supercar driver races into Withcott for lunch

        News It’s not every day sporting legends can be found in the Lockyer, but when it’s for...

        How unwanted clothes are funding two farmers’ feed bills

        premium_icon How unwanted clothes are funding two farmers’ feed bills

        News Too dry to farm dairy, two Blanchview farmers are thinking outside the square so...

        Tuned up Lockyer business defeats city rivals for state gong

        premium_icon Tuned up Lockyer business defeats city rivals for state gong

        News It was utter surprise for the business owners, who had no idea they were in...