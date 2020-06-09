Man busted with ‘fishing knife’ in car search

SIX CHARGES: A Lowood man will face court on drug charges, wilful damage, and for possessing a knife in a public place.

SIX CHARGES: A Lowood man will face court on drug charges, wilful damage, and for possessing a knife in a public place.

A KNIFE in plain sight on the seat of his car attracted the wrong kind of attention for a Lowood man, who has been charged with a string of offences.

Police will allege the 44-year-old was driving along Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Lowood, when he was pulled over for a search on Thursday, June 4.

Police charged the man with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a knife in public, and two counts of wilful damage.

Lowood police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said police had been patrolling at the time when they pulled the man over.

“They searched his car and found drugs. It was a large knife in the front of the vehicle in a clearly observable position,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

“He also had an outstanding wilful damage notice for an incident surrounding the damage to the windscreen of a vehicle.”

In court, police will allege the man told them the knife was for fishing.

The man will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 28, on two counts of wilful damage, three drug charges and one count of possessing a knife in a public place.