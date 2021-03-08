Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

Hugh Suffell
8th Mar 2021 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Regency Downs man who was charged with exceeding the speed limit twice in one day and driving a car while his licence was suspended has walked out of court, free of any punishment or fine for the alleged offences.

Keiron David Hubbard was allegedly caught speeding on the Warrego Highway at Dalby and in the Lockyer Valley when he was taking his dog to an emergency vet centre.

READ MORE: Medical speedster says ‘inhumane’ fine forced him off road

He reappeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, after telling the court one week earlier “you can’t be charged for a medical emergency”.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said he could offer no evidence on two charges of disobeying the speed limit, and as a result the third charge of driving a motor vehicle without a licence due to SPER suspension was dropped.

LOCAL NEWS: FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

Magistrate Howard Osborne dismissed all three of Hubbard’s charges and let him walk free from court.

dalby magistrates court gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        Premium Content $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        News Drivers at five high-risk road spots are disobeying speed limits and running red lights to the tune of $19 million. SEE THE LIST OF LOCATIONS

        The wonder women who kept Qld safe during pandemic

        Premium Content The wonder women who kept Qld safe during pandemic

        Health The Queensland women who’ve kept us safe

        Heart attack research breakthrough

        Premium Content Heart attack research breakthrough

        Health New research may lead to gender-based therapies for heart disease