Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DOUBLE WHAMMY: A Gatton driver was found behind the wheel while his license was suspended and with traces of marijuana in his system.
DOUBLE WHAMMY: A Gatton driver was found behind the wheel while his license was suspended and with traces of marijuana in his system.
News

Man busted for drugs, illegal driving despite ‘giving it up’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING caught driving with drugs in his system only made matters worse for a Gatton man who drove while his license was suspended.

When Adam Stanley, 30, was pulled over in his green Hyundai, police discovered his license had been suspended from June last year – as he had failed to keep up payments addressing his SPER debt.

He was pulled over on November 11, while driving on Western Drive, Gatton, at 5.43pm.

A drug test showed Stanley had been driving with marijuana in his system.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the former meatworker stopped making payments on his SPER debt but hadn’t realised as he had moved to a new house.

Stanley’s lawyer also claimed Stanley hadn’t realised his license had been suspended and had continued to drive.

“He has since made a payment plan with SPER and is having deductions (to his debt) made,” the lawyer said.

“He also instructs me he has given up cannabis and told me he realised the harmful effects of cannabis.”

The court heard Stanley pleaded guilty to a similar charge in 2016.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for a total of four months for both charges.

His conviction was not recorded.

court crimes drug driving
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learner driver caught on roads with drunk supervisor

        premium_icon Learner driver caught on roads with drunk supervisor

        News JUST because you’re the passenger with a learner driver, it doesn’t mean you drink.

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News Queensland faces economic boom if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Government vows to jail vegan activists

        premium_icon Government vows to jail vegan activists

        Crime THE Queensland Government passed harsh penalties for protesters

        Council’s massive investment in future recreation

        premium_icon Council’s massive investment in future recreation

        News A rural council has invested more than $1 million in land purchases for future...