Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was invited around for dinner. PicAnthony/Weate -
The man was invited around for dinner. PicAnthony/Weate -
Crime

Man breached DV order by visiting son, going for dinner

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN banned from going to his partner's place by a court order thought it was ok to be there when police arrived, as his partner had invited him over for dinner and to see his son.

The man pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police received information the defendant was at the location at 12.45am on August 15 and they attended the address at 2am.

He said the defendant was located in a bedroom.

Mr Schoeman said the man told police his partner had invited him for dinner and to see his seven-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client was in bed with the partner at the time police arrived.

He said there was an allegation the woman's former partner realised the defendant was at the house and contacted police.

The defendant was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

domestic violence editors picks rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Son tells cops ‘drugs are dad’s not mine’ during car search

        Premium Content Son tells cops ‘drugs are dad’s not mine’ during car search

        Crime A LOCKYER Valley dad let his son borrow the car, but forgot to remove his drugs beforehand.

        Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene of a skydiving accident reported off the Brisbane...

        Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Premium Content Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Breaking Two fire crews are headed back to a blaze that sparked yesterday and burned through...

        Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Premium Content Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Politics A CANDIDATE challenging the seat of Lockyer says enough reviews and committees.