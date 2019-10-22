Menu
Login
Offbeat

Man blows up backyard trying to remove small ant hill

22nd Oct 2019 6:12 AM


A man has been caught on camera accidentally blowing up his backyard while trying to remove a small ant hill from his lawn.

The dramatic explosion was caught on what appeared to be a home CCTV set up, and vision showed the man placing matches around a patch of grass on his lawn. When one match doesn't take, he flicks another match at the same part of the lawn and steps a few paces back.

Suddenly the entire backyard dramatically explodes into the air in large pieces, causing the man and his dogs to jump back.

The man's lawn is left with a large crater after the explosion, as he stands stunned looking at the hole in the earth.

Luckily, the man and his two dogs who had been standing nearby appear unhurt.

The man flicked matches at a brown patch of earth on his lawn. Picture: Reddit
The man flicked matches at a brown patch of earth on his lawn. Picture: Reddit

 

 

His backyard suddenly explodes. Picture: Reddit
His backyard suddenly explodes. Picture: Reddit

Commenters on the post theorised the man had used too much accelerant.

"My Dad used to use (gasoline) to get rid of anthills occasionally," one man wrote on Facebook.

"It always worked and never blew anything up. How much gas did he pump into the ground?! It don't take alot."

"Just the gas alone kills them, (you) don't need to light it," another said.

"I'm glad the dogs are ok but I'm sure they are use to his shenanigans," another commented.

The video was shared to Reddit and and Facebook on Sunday, where it has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Effective. Picture: Reddit
Effective. Picture: Reddit
ant hill diy explosion off beat

Top Stories

    Works start on alternate SH17 road

    Works start on alternate SH17 road

    News Improvements are taking place along Gregors Creek Road, developing it into a viable detour from the substandard SH17 section of the Brisbane Valley Highway.

    PHOTOS, FULL LIST OF WINNERS: Lockyer Business Awards 2019

    PHOTOS, FULL LIST OF WINNERS: Lockyer Business Awards 2019

    News Farming business takes out top gong at Lockyer Valley business awards

    CATCH UP: 11 big stories you might have missed

    CATCH UP: 11 big stories you might have missed

    News It’s been a big week of news, so you could be forgiven for missing some of the...

    WATCH: Truckie captures driver’s ‘stupid’ decision

    WATCH: Truckie captures driver’s ‘stupid’ decision

    News A truck driver has captured the moment a car decided to take on a semi-trailer