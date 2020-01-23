Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Man bitten by snake at Biloela

Steph Allen
22nd Jan 2020 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he sustained a snake bite at Biloela on Wendesday afternoon.

This comes after a similar incident which occurred on Tuesday night, where a four-year-old boy was also bitten by a snake at a Koongal property at North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services attended the scene to treat the 48-year-old man.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known what kind of snake bit him or whether it was venomous.

ambulance rockhampton hospital snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Somerset’s first 24-hour gym to finally open this month

        premium_icon Somerset’s first 24-hour gym to finally open this month

        News Find out when you can put your body through its paces at the new facility.

        TINDER: The cringiest, spiciest Lockyer profiles revealed

        premium_icon TINDER: The cringiest, spiciest Lockyer profiles revealed

        News Want to try out online dating but afraid of what you’ll find? Get a preview of what...

        98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        premium_icon 98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        Weather Multiple severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland.

        DAMAGING WINDS: Bureau issues severe storm warning

        DAMAGING WINDS: Bureau issues severe storm warning

        Weather Severe storms detected at 5.15pm