NO CONVICTION: The man found guilty of a violent incident on Monto's main street in June has walked free from court. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Man avoids jail time after Burnett pub rampage

Mackenzie Colahan
by
30th Oct 2018 1:30 PM

A GATTON man at the centre of a violent incident on Monto's main street in June has avoided jail time.

Alan James Stanley, 28, was sentenced in the Gatton Magistrates Court yesterday, October 29.

Stanley was a charged following a series of violent altercations that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, June 4.

The incident began in a Monto pub and spilled out onto Newton St.

It included assaults on a patron of the licenced premises, a passer-by and the arresting officer before he was taken into custody.

Stanley pleaded guilty to common assault, wilful damage, assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault with intent to commit crime or resist arrest, obstructing police and drunk or disorderly in a licenced premises.

No convictions were recorded and he was handed 24 months probation and 40 hours community service.

