Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Punch Generic
Punch Generic
Crime

Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

by JACOB MILEY
23rd Jun 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been sentenced to nine months prison for a fight that's believed to have started over a cigarette.

Adam Lee Attard, 39, yesterday [MONDAY] pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident near the Probation and Parole office at Burleigh Heads on May 8 last year.

The court heard Attard punched his victim, who he met at the office, three times to the head. The struggle began when Attard was refused a cigarette.

A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.
A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.

Attard was on parole for a 12-month prison term at the time of the assault and was subsequently forced to serve out the remainder of the sentence in custody.

The jail term ended in December last year.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced Attard to nine months' prison wholly suspended.

"I accept the assault was reasonably brief, but it was gratuitous violence, committed by you, a mature man, in the middle of the day," she said.

Originally published as Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

More Stories

court crime gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The biggest stories we’ve covered in the past 60+ years

        premium_icon The biggest stories we’ve covered in the past 60+ years

        News A lot has happened in the 64 years the Gatton Star has been printed … let’s look back at some of the biggest stories.

        Lowood’s leading officer writes ticket for retirement

        premium_icon Lowood’s leading officer writes ticket for retirement

        News A brick layer by trade, Lowood’s top cop didn’t intend on joining the force. But...

        Scouts to return to Laidley den with new lease

        premium_icon Scouts to return to Laidley den with new lease

        Council News The scout den at Laidley could soon be a hive of activity again, with the council...

        Alcoholism helps arsonist escape jail time

        premium_icon Alcoholism helps arsonist escape jail time

        Crime A woman who burnt down a Somerset man’s house 11 years ago has been sentenced.