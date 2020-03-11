Man attacked bartender after being cut off

IN COURT: Clinton Micheal Allen, 44, faced Emerald Magistrates Court after attacking a staff member at the Star Hotel. Picture: iStock

THERE was no beer on tap and so Clinton Allen went for the spirits, which he doesn't normally drink.

Later, the drunk Emerald man attacked a bartender at the pub after he was cut off for the night.

Clinton Micheal Allen, 44, has close to no recollection of violently attacking the staff member at the Star Hotel, Emerald Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

About 1.30am on January 16, Allen was advised he wouldn't be served while attempting to purchase drinks on a night out with work colleagues.

The court heard he became abusive, called the bartender a "f***ing grub" and "piece of s***" before reaching over the bar and throwing a glass full of ice, striking the bartender's shoulder.

Allen threw another glass, which struck the man in the eye, and attempted to gain entry to the bar before throwing a charity change tin.

He was restrained by colleagues and escorted from the premises.

Police attended Allen's work accommodation about 6.30pm on February 8 and he said although he didn't recall his actions, he was "a f***ing idiot" when he was too intoxicated, Police Prosecutor Kevin Ongheen told the court.

After searching the premises, police located two vials of testosterone and a small container with syringes.

Allen pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and one charge each of possessing dangerous drugs and tainted property.

Defence lawyer Mark Schofield said Allen was under a lot of stress with his wife suffering from a brain tumour since 2016.

He said Allen was celebrating with work mates after a successful day's work and with no beer on tap, they decided to drink spirits.

"He's not someone who ordinarily drinks spirits," Mr Schofield said.

Despite the reasons for stress, Magistrate Robert Walker said it was no excuse for the "drunken violent thuggery" and that the bartender was doing what he was required to do.

"Your mode of celebration was to go and drink yourself silly, which is appalling in itself," he said.

Mr Walker said offences of bodily harm carried a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

Allen was convicted and sentenced to 12 month suspended prison term for the bodily harm charge. He was fined $600 for the drug related offences and ordered to pay $500 compensation to the victim for medical bills and loss of work.

He was given a 12 month banning order and all convictions were recorded.