Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Crime

Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

by Erin Smith
24th Jul 2020 4:02 PM
A 35-year-old man is behind bars charged with more than 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and other sex abuse offences.

The Moreton Bay man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood there is just one alleged victim.

He appeared briefly in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 24 charged with 43 offences.

The alleged offences occurred between June and July this year.

Duty Lawyer Dean Mayr made a bail application on behalf of the man, but it was denied.

The matter was adjourned to October 2 for a committal mention.

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

child sex abuse crime

