Crime

Man arrested for vandalising blackbirder statue

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Aug 2020 12:11 PM
Police have charged a man who allegedly vandalised a monument of a Townsville blackbirder.

Townsville District Easter Patrol Group Inspector Damien Crosby said police had arrested a man this morning in relation to the vandalism of the Robert Towns statue on June 21.

The hands of the statue were painted red in a targeted act on the blackbirder in the midst of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Townsville City Council scrubbed the statue clean of any paint the next morning.

The 40-year-old Hermit Park man was arrested and charged with wilful damage this morning.

He will face Townsville Magistrates Court on September 19.

There is a few flecks of red paint still on Robert Towns' hands. Picture: Keagan Elder
There is a few flecks of red paint still on Robert Towns' hands. Picture: Keagan Elder

Police investigations are still ongoing in relation to the other BLM material being vandalised on Victoria Bridge overnight.

"Townsville City Council have an extensive CCTV network within the CDB and we are in the process of analysing that imagery," Insp Crosby said.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact Policelink or their local police station.

Townsville Council workers clean spray paint off the Victoria Bridge sign.
Townsville Council workers clean spray paint off the Victoria Bridge sign.

