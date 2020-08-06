Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly driving car into tavern

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Kyle Wisniewski
6th Aug 2020 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested the man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of Robina Pavilion on Wednesday night.

A Queensland Police spokesperson told The Bulletin the man was reportedly asked to leave the tavern at 8.20pm before getting in a scuffle with another man outside the venue.

The man then reversed his car into the Robina Pavilion and fled.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later at a nearby 7-Eleven and was taken to Gold Coast University hospital with minor injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid over the incident at this stage.

Witnesses reported the car narrowly missed two staff members but no one inside the tavern was injured in the incident.

Originally published as Man arrested after allegedly driving car into tavern

More Stories

crime queensland crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Premium Content Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Community ART EXHIBITION: Laidley man had jobs in restaurants, pubs and car dealerships before discovering passion for art.

        Police confront Somerset pair who ‘refused to isolate’

        Premium Content Police confront Somerset pair who ‘refused to isolate’

        Crime A man and woman who ‘don’t believe in coronavirus’ said they were starting to feel...

        Lockyer family of six awaiting Covid-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family of six awaiting Covid-19 test results

        Health The family have all undergone coronavirus testing

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics $2.7 million in fines for Queenslanders who didn’t vote