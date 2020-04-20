A man armed with a meat tenderiser and a hammer who threatened police has been shot dead in Sydney's south after a taser failed to slow him down.

The incident occurred just before 12.40am today after police were called to a Rockdale street over concerns for the 51-year-old man's welfare.

He had left a property in Brighton-Le-Sands hours before reportedly acting erratically.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police at the crime scene. Picture: Steve Tyson

NSW Police searched nearby bushland before the fatal confrontation, with the man dying at the scene despite attempts by paramedics to save him.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said the incident occurred in seconds and had been caught on body cam footage by an attending officer.

"I'm advised he also eventually ran at police officers armed with a meat tenderiser and a hammer. Officers attempted to taser the man; that was unsuccessful before an officer fired a single shot which struck the man," Mr Willing told reporters.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing addresses the media today. Picture: Richard Dobson

A critical incident team from the Homicide Squad will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

All information will be provided to the NSW Coroner who will determine the cause of death.

Originally published as Man armed with meat tenderiser shot dead