Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Crime

Man armed with bat confronts kids on quad bikes

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating an incident at a Condon park where a man brandished a bat at two children after he watched them allegedly tear up grass on a quad bike.

Kirwan Police were called to the park last week where tensions rose between the boys' parents and the man who reportedly tried to take matters into his own hands.

The boys, aged 10, were allegedly riding quad bikes around an oval on Thursday and damaging the grass.

The man reportedly emerged from his nearby home armed with a bat and walked towards to the children.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said the man reached out grabbed one of the boys' shoulders.

He did not use the bat in the incident.

Snr-Sgt Brosnan said things became heated when more people arrived, but crews quickly dispersed the crowd.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit were investigating the incident.

Neither the children nor the man have been charged.

Originally published as Man armed with bat confronts kids on quads

More Stories

bat crime quad bikes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

        premium_icon Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

        Crime Gatton Court was told a truck driver lost his job after he was caught with drugs.

        Lockyer business owner‘s fire breaches to go to trial

        premium_icon Lockyer business owner‘s fire breaches to go to trial

        Crime The Gatton woman who owned a number of backpacker accommodation sites has asked for...

        The biggest stories we’ve covered in the past 60+ years

        premium_icon The biggest stories we’ve covered in the past 60+ years

        News A lot has happened in the 64 years the Gatton Star has been printed … let’s look...

        Lowood’s leading officer writes ticket for retirement

        premium_icon Lowood’s leading officer writes ticket for retirement

        News A brick layer by trade, Lowood’s top cop didn’t intend on joining the force. But...