A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
Crime

Man and woman charged over child exploitation ring

29th Nov 2019 9:00 PM

A man and a woman have been charged and a child removed from their care after detectives and Australian Federal Police broke up a child exploitation ring.

A 38-year-old man from the northern suburbs was charged with communicating with the intent of procuring a child to engage in a sexual act as well as producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

A 40-year-old woman, also from the northern suburbs was also arrested and charged with producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

Police will allege the offenders are known to each other and the victim of the offending is a child aged under 10 related to the arrested woman.

The child has been removed from the woman's care.

Both were refused bail and were remanded in custody after appearances in the Adelaide and Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

