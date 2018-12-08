Shots fired in Launceston siege

Nearby homes were evacuated as a man and woman barricaded themselves inside and shot at police. Picture: Bill Hearne

A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a Launceston home and fired up to 20 shots at police.

Police are continuing to negotiate with the pair and remain hopeful of a peaceful outcome.

The stand-off began on Friday afternoon when police went to the New World Avenue home in the suburb of Trevallyn as part of an ongoing investigation.

The man inside the house reportedly fired between 10 and 20 shots at officers. No one was injured.

"We have negotiators who are negotiating with the persons in the house to peacefully resolve it," Detective Inspector Philippa Burk told The Mercury on Friday night.

"At this point in time we are not treating it as a hostage situation.

"My best advice to both of them is to surrender, put the gun down ... and hand yourself in to police."

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and police advised members of the public to avoid the Reatta Road area until further notice.

"Until the situation at Trevallyn is safely resolved, people living in the nearby area may hear a range of loud noises over the next few hours and potentially throughout the night," Commander Brett Smith said in a statement.

"This is all part of our police operations and our best efforts to safely resolve the situation."

He assured residents there was nothing to be alarmed about and apologised for any inconvenience caused.