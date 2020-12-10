Man and child hospitalised after car crashes into pole

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a car accident at Esk on Wednesday. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a vehicle accident at Esk last night.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said at about 7.30pm on Wednesday, a vehicle ran into a telegraph pole at the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and Esk Crows Nest Road.

Paramedics treated an adult male and male child for minor injuries sustained from their vehicle’s seat belts.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the two patients were transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Energex had to be called to the scene to fix the damaged pole that was bent over.

There was no impact to the electricity network or traffic along the highway this morning.