Lifelight airlifts man and child from buggy accident
Man and child airlifted after dune buggy rollover

25th May 2020 6:25 AM
A MAN and a young teenager have been airlifted to hospital after they were both injured in a dune buggy accident on Sunday afternoon.

The pair was reportedly riding in the vehicle, which rolled over several times on a property in the Western Downs region.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident at about 2.30pm, landing at a nearby airport.

The aeromedical crew were met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers, who had treated the patients at the scene, before transporting them to the chopper by road.

A man aged in his forties and a high school-aged child were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with serious injuries, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

toowoomba accident western downs accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

