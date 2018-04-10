Menu
Man and cat rescued from Coast waters

The Sunshine Coast-based Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were called out to Bribie Island this morning after reports of an overturned tinnie.
Matty Holdsworth
by

IN HIS 15 years as a rescue crewman George Levett had never seen anything like it.

A cat clinging on for dear life, held above crashing waves with its owner submerged underneath the water.

And they say man's best friend is a dog.

They arrived in the nick of time to prevent a 'cat-astrophe'.

"The boat and occupants were in a pretty precarious position, on the eastern side of the lighthouse, in pretty deep water," Mr Levett said.

"We could see a vessel floating nose up and a man on top. Then the waves knocked him again and the cat in the hand was all I could see.

"Luckily the waves had calmed down a bit compared to the last two days."

 

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter crew Beau Farrell, Jimmy Orrom and George Levett were called to rescue an overturned tinnie this morning.
The three-man team, with Beau Farrell on the winch and Jimmy Orrom piloting, executed the rescue to perfection.

Mr Farrell was able to winch the drenched man and cat to the safety of the shore.

"Poor Beau did have a bit of a struggle with both of them. The man was adamant he wouldn't let it go," Mr Levett laughed.

"It ended up clinging onto the winch then. The cat didn't look too friendly. It was meowing the whole way back.

"I dare say it has used up one of its nine lives and it definitely won't be going near a tinnie or chopper again any time soon."

Mr Levett said over the years he had rescued a couple of dogs and a bird in a birdcage from floodwater but never a cat.

Topics:  cape moreton moreton island rescue surf life saving surf life saving queensland westpac rescue helicopter

The Sunshine Coast Daily
