Menu
Login
News

Man allegedly pushes 75yo woman to ground, steals handbag

A 75-YEAR-OLD woman has been allegedly pushed to the ground and her handbag stolen in Ipswich overnight.

According to police, a man allegedly approached the woman on Nicholas Street at 10.40pm, pushing her to the ground and stealing her handbag before fleeing the scene.

Police then attended the scene and took a man into custody on Brisbane Street a short time later.

The man, a 31-year-old from Dalby, has been charged with robbery and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 26.

The 75-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require transportation to hospital.
 

Topics:  alleged theft handbag ipswich queensland police

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners