Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The crash in Nelly Bay.
The crash in Nelly Bay.
News

Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been airlifted to Townsville Hospital after his car crashed into a tree on Magnetic Island this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Kelly St and Sooning St.

A car had left the street and ploughed into a tree, with the vehicle badly damaged in the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver on scene for facial, abdominal and leg injuries.

The man in his 30s was transported to the Magnetic Island Health Service Centre before being flown to the Townsville University Hospital in stable condition around 10.30am.

It's unknown how the vehicle left the road at this stage.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

More Stories

airlift crash magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Best 42 child care workers in our region

        VOTE NOW: Best 42 child care workers in our region

        Education Here's the list of child care workers your nominated, now its time to vote for your favourite.

        Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        premium_icon Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        News A ‘furious’ Annastacia Palaszczuk has shut Queensland’s borders off to all of...

        Overseas travel restrictions could cause farm labour issues

        premium_icon Overseas travel restrictions could cause farm labour issues

        Rural Backpackers make up the majority of labour hire numbers on farm.

        Cops find child in Audi with 30g weed, ice

        premium_icon Cops find child in Audi with 30g weed, ice

        Crime Police search house, car, pedestrian in drugs crackdown